Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar performing at Ruoff Music Center in June

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar is coming to Noblesville as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

The "Crazy Times" tour will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Wednesday, June 15. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The former Van Halen frontman will be joined by his rock group, The Circle, as well as George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

"A tour this size has been a long time coming, and it's definitely going to be worth the wait. The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood," Haggar said in a news release. "We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level — 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

Hagar has had 11 songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy," "I Can't Drive 55" and "Mas Tequila."