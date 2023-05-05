'Today' show announces summer concert lineup

Jonas Brothers will kick off the 28th annual summer concert series on NBC's 'Today.'

NEW YORK — Live music is returning to Rockefeller Plaza this summer.

NBC's "Today" announced its 2023 "Citi Concert Series" lineup Friday morning.

The Jonas Brothers will kick off the series of musical performances on Friday, May 12.

This summer’s roster features performances by Niall Horan, Big Time Rush, Chance the Rapper, Kim Petras, Karol G, Twice, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rapp, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jon Batiste and more.

'Today' Summer Concert Series

May 12 - Jonas Brothers

June 2 - Big Time Rush

June 9 - Niall Horan

June 15 - Chance the Rapper

June 23 - Kim Petras

June 30 - Karol G

July 5 - Twice

July 21 - Dan + Shay

July 28 - Reneé Rapp

Aug. 11 - Kelsea Ballerini

Sept. 1 - Darius Rucker

TBD

Kelly Clarkson

Jon Batiste

NBC said to attend the concerts, viewers can register for Fan Passes on Friday, May 5, at TODAY.com/Concerts. Fan Passes give fans priority access to the show, ahead of general admission.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits.

The "Today" concert series will be located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

