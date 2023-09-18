Discounted tickets on sale at Old National Centre

From now until Friday, Sept. 22, the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis is offering tickets for 23% off to select concerts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Music enthusiasts in the Indy area won't have to go far to get cheap concert tickets this week.

From now until Friday, Sept. 22, the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis is offering tickets for 23% off to select concerts as a part of its "End of Summer No Bummer" ticket sale.

The special prices can be unlocked by using the code "SUMMER" on the ticketing pages.

For the lineup of shows, click here.