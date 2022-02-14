Third Eye Blind bringing 25th anniversary tour to Indianapolis in July

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Third Eye Blind is bringing its "Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind" to Indianapolis this summer.

The rock band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Thursday, July 7. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

Third Eye Blind reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with its debut single, "Semi-Charmed Life," while also reaching the Top 10 with "How's It Going to Be" and "Jumper."

The band released its seventh studio album in 2021, titled "Our Bande Apart."

The upcoming tour will support the restoration of a portion of the Palos Verdes Kelp Forest, with proceeds from each ticket going to SeaTrees to restore the kelp ecosystem that sequesters carbon off the California Coast.

The band is also celebrating its 25th anniversary by collaborating with Smith & Cult on a line of nail polishes named after songs on their six-times platinum debut album: Jumper, London, God Of Wine, Semi-Charmed and The Background. The band is donating 100% of the proceeds from the shade Jumper to True Colors United, a nonprofit that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness by focusing on unique experiences of LGBTQ youth.