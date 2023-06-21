The 1975 to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The English pop rock band announced its biggest North American tour Wednesday, with a stop planned in Indianapolis on Nov. 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Live performances of songs like "Somebody Else" and "Chocolate" are coming to downtown Indianapolis.

The 1975 will be stopping at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on its "Still ... at their very best" tour on Thursday, Nov. 2. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

The newly-announced tour dates will see the English pop rock band play arenas across North America and Canada throughout the fall, including shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Indy's own Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

An exclusive fan presale opened at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21. To sign up for the presale, click here.

General tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. ET.