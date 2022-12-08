Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song

A survey of 1,250 people by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined the song, while popular, also annoys the majority of Americans.

YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button.

With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Don't shoot the messenger, Mariah fans.

The FinanceBuzz survey, which was conducted last month, asked 1,250 Americans to name the holiday song they found the most annoying.

Carey's classic received the most votes.

Of course, "most-annoying" doesn't necessarily mean "worst," FinanceBuzz says. It could just mean that "All I Want for Christmas is You," which has climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in each of the last three holiday seasons, receives a little too much airplay for some listeners.

The second-most annoying song is the novelty song “The Chipmunk Song,” also known as “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” sung by Alvin and the Chipmunks. The high-pitched singing on the song definitely isn’t for everyone, so it’s no surprise to see it on the list.

Rounding out the top three is “Feliz Navidad,” a song that is also played often enough that it could turn off some listeners who think it’s overplayed.

Rounding out the Top Ten Most Annoying Christmas Songs list are:

"Holly Jolly Christmas" (Burl Ives)

"Baby It's Cold Outside" (Dean Martin et al)

"Deck the Halls" (various renditions)

"Happy Xmas (War is Over)" (John Lennon)

"White Christmas" (Bing Crosby)

"Wonderful Christmastime" (Paul McCartney)

"Do You Hear What I Hear" (various renditions)