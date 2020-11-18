Straight No Chaser announces virtual shows for the holidays

The a cappella group's new holiday album, "Social Christmasing" is a top 10 album in iTunes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Straight No Chaser is planning a series of livestreamed shows for the holidays.

Ten performances will be streamed Dec. 10-20 live from National Harbor, MD’s MGM National Harbor. Single show and multi-show bundle tickets for both individual and family viewing are now on sale.

December’s ten livestream shows will feature a unique setlist of holiday classics and pop music hits. They will also do at least one song never yet performed live. Virtual guests will also have the option to participate in unique VIP opportunities, including a meet and greet, attending soundcheck, and a physical representation (a cardboard cutout) of themselves in the audience at the venue.

"For the first time in our group's history, we are not on the road this holiday season,” said Straight No Chaser member Steve Morgan. “Over the years, we've become a part of our fans' family traditions, a privilege that we don't take lightly. As a group, we recognized that this year, more than ever, we all needed something merry and bright. So while we can't travel to each city in-person, our fans can still gather with their families to watch us perform their favorite Christmas tunes. Our wish for our fans this year is that everyone stays well, safe, and has a ho-ho-whole lot of fun!"

Straight No Chaser has partnered with the Indianapolis chapter of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots, a program that collects and distributes toys to less fortunate families at Christmas, to raise funds during the virtual shows. Fans at each show will have the opportunity to donate directly to the organization here.