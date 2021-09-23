Shawn Mendes bringing 'Wonder' tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse

"Wonder: The World Tour" will hit 64 arenas across Europe, the U.K. and North America.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pop singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes announced a new world tour Thursday, and it's making a stop in Indianapolis.

"Wonder: The World Tour" will kick off in March 2022 in Denmark. After two months performing around Europe, he'll make his way to North America and perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Oct. 24, 2022. Canadian singer/songwriter Tate McRae will open for Mendes at the Indianapolis show.

King Princess will join Mendes during the Europe/U.K. leg of the tour, while Dermot Kennedy will open for him in other North American cities.

In all, the show will hit 64 arenas around the world, with the final performance in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 26, 2022.

American Express and FirstAccess presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. The general fan presale tickets will be available Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. To get access to presales, fans must download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com.

For more information on tickets and to see all the tour dates, visit wonderthetour.com.