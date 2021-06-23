Sammy Hagar & The Circle to play Wabash theater

The fully electric, live concert will feature the music of Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, and more.

WABASH, Ind. — Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform at the Eagles Theatre in Wabash, Indiana on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

It will be one of the band's most intimate performances as the theater only has 25 rows and a 600-seat capacity.

The fully electric, live concert will feature the music of Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, and more.

The concert will be the first touring act to perform live at the 115-year-old Eagles Theatre following the venue’s closure during the pandemic. In February 2020, the venue had reopened after a two-year renovation, only to close weeks later because of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to welcome touring acts to the renovated Eagles Theatre stage,” said Tod Minnich, CEO of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment. “This iconic venue offers guests a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience with its intimate setting, historic charm, and state-of-the-art sound and lights. Sammy Hagar is the perfect artist to relaunch this facility! He will bring a level of energy that matches the excitement of fans for the return of live indoor concerts.”