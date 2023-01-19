Sad Summer Festival 2023 coming to White River State Park

Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Daisy Grenade, Sincere Engineer and Cliffdiver will perform.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sad Summer Festival 2023 will make a stop at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. It will come to Indy on July 22.

Headlining the festival will be Taking Back Sunday.

“We’re very excited to get back on the road. It’s going to be great spending the summer playing shows with old friends and making new ones. Most of all, we can not wait to start playing these new songs for everyone,” said John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday.

Also performing will be The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Daisy Grenade, Sincere Engineer and Cliffdiver.

Special guests could include LS Dunes, Head Automatica, Motion City Soundtrack and Andrew McMahon on select dates.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased here.

