Sad Summer Festival 2023 coming to White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Sad Summer Festival 2023 will make a stop at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. It will come to Indy on July 22.
Headlining the festival will be Taking Back Sunday.
“We’re very excited to get back on the road. It’s going to be great spending the summer playing shows with old friends and making new ones. Most of all, we can not wait to start playing these new songs for everyone,” said John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday.
Also performing will be The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Daisy Grenade, Sincere Engineer and Cliffdiver.
Special guests could include LS Dunes, Head Automatica, Motion City Soundtrack and Andrew McMahon on select dates.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased here.
Here is a list of all the tour dates:
- July 6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
- July 7 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park
- July 8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- July 11 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- July 12 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
- July 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
- July 16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
- July 18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- July 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
- July 21 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- July 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- July 23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
- July 25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- July 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- July 29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre