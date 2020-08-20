Rolling Stones to open flagship store in London

The store offers fans the chance to connect with the music and style of the iconic band.

LONDON, UK — The Rolling Stones announced they will open a world-first flagship store in London on September 9.

"RS No. 9 Carnaby" will launch in London’s Soho district on Carnaby Street where British music and fashion culture gained popularity in the 1960s.

The store will offer exclusive merchandise under the "RS No. 9 Carnaby" brand and offers fans the chance to connect with the music and style of the band.

The band provided a statement on the store's opening. "Soho has always encapsulated Rock ’n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store," they said. "We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

Bravado is part of Universal Music Group

You can’t always get what you want, but you’ll get what you need

The store announcement promised goods to interest fans of all ages with men’s, women’s and children’s fashion and accessories.

Baccarat has developed special glassware engraved with the Rolling Stones tongue logo that will be available in the shop.

The store will also feature chairs and scarves from The Soloist, and raincoats and hats from Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

No Muzak

Store speakers will, of course, play tracks from Rolling Stones' remastered albums.