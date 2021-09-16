Rolling Stone updates list of 500 greatest songs of all time: See the top 25

The Beatles hold three of the top 25 spots in Rolling Stone's list.

NEW YORK — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story was originally published in an unrelated rock 'n' roll story on July 16, 2021.

What is the greatest song of all time? Back in 2004, Rolling Stone took on the job of ranking the 500 greatest songs of all time. Now, they've updated that list for the first time in 17 years.

Sounds like a big job. So how did they do it?

Calling the updated list “a total reboot,” Rolling Stone said they “convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians and producers” along with “figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists.”

Which songs made the list? Where did your favorite land? Rolling Stone says after nearly 4,000 songs received votes, more than half of the new list features fresh additions that weren’t initially included in the original list nearly two decades ago.

To see the full list of the 500 greatest songs of all time, CLICK HERE. We've compiled Rolling Stone's top 25 below...

#25: Runaway: Kanye West featuring Pusha T (2010)

#24: A Day In The Life: The Beatles (1967)

#23: Heroes: David Bowie (1977)

#22: Be My Baby: The Ronettes (1963)

#21: Strange Fruit: Billie Holiday (1939)

#20: Dancing On My Own: Robyn (2010)

#19: Imagine: John Lennon (1971)

#18: Purple Rain: Prince and the Revolution (1984)

#17: Bohemian Rhapsody: Queen (1975)

#16: Crazy In Love: Beyonce featuring Jay-Z (2003)

#15: I Want To Hold Your Hand: The Beatles (1963)

#14: Waterloo Sunset: The Kinks (1967)

#13: Gimme Shelter: The Rolling Stones (1969)

#12: Superstition: Stevie Wonder (1972)

#11: God Only Knows: The Beach Boys (1966)

#10: Hey Ya!: Outkast (2003)

#9: Dreams: Fleetwood Mac (1977)

#8: Get Ur Freak On: Missy Elliott (2001)

#7: Strawberry Fields Forever: The Beatles (1967)

#6: What’s Going On: Marvin Gaye (1971)

#5: Smells Like Teen Spirit: Nirvana (1991)

#4: Like a Rolling Stone: Bob Dylan (1965)

#3: A Change Is Gonna Come: Sam Cooke (1964)

#2: Fight The Power: Public Enemy (1989)