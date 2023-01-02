Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 induction nominees: See who made the list

Example video title will go here for this video

The list features eight first-time nominees, which include Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael, The White Stripes, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper and more.

"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Here's what the Rock Hall is saying about this year's induction nominees:

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has just announced its list of 2023 induction nominees. So who made the cut this year? Check out the list of 14 nominees below...

“Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historian, and members of the music industry,” Rock Hall officials explain. “Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Here’s your chance to help influence the final list of inductees. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has opened its fan vote once again. You can cast a ballot daily HERE or at the museum itself in Cleveland. The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2023 inductees are selected. Voting ends on April 28.

Induction location : Will the ceremony return to Cleveland in 2023?

So will the Rock Hall induction ceremony be back in Cleveland for 2023? That question remains a mystery for now...

"When I took over this position almost three years ago the first question I had was, why doesn't the hall have a presence in Los Angeles when half of the music industry and most of the artists are based there?" Sykes told Forbes in a 2022 interview. "And I think there just was perception that this was a New York based foundation. And one of the first things I did was to change that and from now on we're going to rotate the induction ceremonies between Cleveland, New York and Los Angeles."

The three-city rotation comes after the Rock Hall previously announced plans in 2016 that inductions would only be held between Cleveland and New York.

Sykes also hinted at the possibility of expanding future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies to other destinations.

"And hopefully one day other cities like London and Nashville," Sykes told Forbes. "My point of view was it's time to change that. The Rock Hall of Fame should live where the artists and the music industry is and those are those cities. And for me, Los Angeles will now will be a regular stop for the hall."

The 2022 ceremony was held in Los Angeles, while Cleveland last hosted the event in October of 2021.