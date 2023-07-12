x
Music

Playboi Carti coming to Indy's Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will join the tour for the first time as the Opium Collective.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Playboi Carti performs in Manchester, Tenn. June 8, 2018. Playboi Carti will perform in Boise on Aug. 15 at the Knitting Factory.

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular Billboard Hot 100 songs like "Miss the Rage" and "Magnolia" are coming to Indianapolis this fall.

Playboi Carti is heading on his first headline tour since 2021 and will be performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse October 14, 2023.

The genre-bending American rapper announced his fall 2023 "Antagonist Tour" Wednesday.

Carti recently headlined several music festivals including Rolling Loud California, Lyrical lemonade and Wireless Festival.

Rappers Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will be joining on the tour for the first time as the Opium Collective.

Opening in Denver on September 6, the tour will stop in major cities across the world including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, Indianapolis, London, Paris, Amsterdam and more.

To get your ticket for the "Antagonist Tour" at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, click here.

Tickets can also be bought at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office or on Carti's website.

