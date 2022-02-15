Phish performing 3 shows in Noblesville in June

The rock band is set to perform June 3-5 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock band Phish announced a spring and summer tour Tuesday, and they're making a three-night stop at Ruoff Music Center.

The band will perform each night June 3-5. The concert will be part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets are already available through a special ticket request site. Fans can request tickets online through Friday, Feb. 25 at noon. However, not everyone who requests tickets will get them.

Those who are granted tickets during the ticket request period will get confirmation between Feb. 25 and March 2. After that, the remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 4 on livenation.com.