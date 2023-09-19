Old Crow Medicine Show to perform at Brown County Music Center in November

Tickets for the Nov. 17 concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Grammy-winning string band Old Crow Medicine Show is coming to Nashville, Indiana.

The band will play at Brown County Music Center on Friday, Nov. 17. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The band, currently comprised of Ketch Secor, Morgan Jahnig, Cory Younts, Mason Via, Mike Harris, Dante Pope and PJ George, released its first cassette in 1998.

Old Crow Medicine Show released its eighth studio album, "Jubilee," in 2022.

The band won Grammy Awards for Best Long Form Music Video ("Big Easy Express") and Best Folk Album ("Remedy").