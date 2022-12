The tour will include special guests Guy, Tank and Keith Sweat.

INDIANAPOLIS — Classic R&B group New Edition will stop in Indianapolis on their 2023 Legacy Tour.

The Grammy-nominated group will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, along with special guests Guy, Tank and Keith Sweat.

The show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. American Express cardholders will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.