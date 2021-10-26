Nelly bringing new country sound to Indianapolis next year

The rapper behind the multi-platinum "Country Grammar" is releasing a new album that was inspired by country music.

INDIANAPOLIS — The artist behind "Country Grammar" is coming to Indianapolis with an actual country sound.

Nelly, whose debut album went Diamond 20 years ago, will perform at The Pavilion at Pan Am downtown on Jan. 23, 2022. The three-time Grammy winner is releasing a new album, "Heartland," which he has called a collection of "country club-bangers."

The first single off the country-inspired record is titled "Lil Bit," from Nelly's third collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly will be joined by Blanco Brown and Harper Grace.

General admission tickets start at $59.50. VIP packages are available, starting at $309.50.