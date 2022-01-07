Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town coming to Ruoff Music Center in May

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two of country music's biggest acts are coming to central Indiana for one unforgettable night.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will bring their co-headlining "Bandwagon Tour" to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, May 21. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. ET through Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11 at noon ET until Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Southern rock band The Cadillac Three will open all shows on the tour. The band has had three songs reach the Top 50 on the U.S. Billboard country charts: "Party Like You," "The South" and "White Lightning."

Lambert, winner of three Grammy Awards and 29 Academy of Country Music Awards, has released nine studio albums. She has had eight songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "The House That Built Me," "Over You" and "Somethin' Bad" with Carrie Underwood.

Lambert's current single, "If I Was a Cowboy," has reached No. 25 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

Little Big Town, comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, is currently in the studio to record their 10th album, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

The band has won four Grammy Awards and eight Academy of Country Music Awards. Little Big Town has had four songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, including "Pontoon," "Girl Crush" and "Better Man."