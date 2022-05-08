Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Symphony on the Prairie due to COVID

INDIANAPOLIS — Melissa Etheridge's concert at Symphony on the Prairie is canceled tonight.
Illness was the reason given for the cancellation after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.
Ticketholders will have their money automatically returned to their Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra account. That money can then be used toward any of the remaining 2022 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie concerts. Funds will expire on Sept. 4.
Here is the remaining concert schedule:
- Aug. 6: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John
- Aug. 12: The Spinners
- Aug. 13: Three Dog Night
- Aug. 19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works
- Aug. 20: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
- Aug. 26: The Phil Collins Experience
- Aug. 27: Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder
- Sept. 2: Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute
- Sept. 3: The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss
- Sept. 4: Here Come the Mummies
Each concert begins at 8 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.
For information regarding ISO's cancelation policy, and how to redeem the credit on your ISO account, click here.
