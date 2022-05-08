Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Symphony on the Prairie due to COVID

Ticketholders will have their money automatically returned to their Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra account.

INDIANAPOLIS — Melissa Etheridge's concert at Symphony on the Prairie is canceled tonight.

Illness was the reason given for the cancellation after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

Ticketholders will have their money automatically returned to their Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra account. That money can then be used toward any of the remaining 2022 Kroger Symphony on the Prairie concerts. Funds will expire on Sept. 4.

Here is the remaining concert schedule:

Aug. 6: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John

Aug. 12: The Spinners

Aug. 13: Three Dog Night

Aug. 19: One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & the Works

Aug. 20: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Aug. 26: The Phil Collins Experience

Aug. 27: Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder

Sept. 2: Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute

Sept. 3: The Springsteen Experience: A Tribute to the Boss

Sept. 4: Here Come the Mummies

Each concert begins at 8 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

#SOTP Important Update: Unfortunately after testing positive for COVID-19, Melissa Etheridge will not be able to perform tonight at Kroger Symphony on the Prairie and the concert has been canceled. Check your email for additional info and view our FAQs: https://t.co/kAbLMboeVG pic.twitter.com/zO8KeVLhOf — Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (@Indy_Symphony) August 5, 2022

For information regarding ISO's cancelation policy, and how to redeem the credit on your ISO account, click here.