The bands will play at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Sept. 18.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Megadeath and Lamb of God announced the rescheduled Metal Tour of the Year on Tuesday that will bring them to Indianapolis.

The bands will play at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Sept. 18. They will be joined by Trivium and In Flames.

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates will be valid for the new date.