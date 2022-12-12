Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top co-headlining tour with stop at Ruoff Music Center

The bands will bring the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour to the stage on Aug. 20, 2023.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are co-headlining a summer 2023 tour, and they're bringing the show to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will stop in nearly two dozen cities, kicking off in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 21. The show at Ruoff Music Center will be Aug. 20. It will be part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Special guest Uncle Kracker will also perform on the tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets through various fan clubs or other offers will go one sale before then. Check livenation.com to see a list of presale opportunities available.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are going on tour! Tickets are on sale Friday at 10am central time! pic.twitter.com/IJrMxtQOe5 — ZZ Top (@ZZTop) December 12, 2022

Lynyrd Skynyrd is approaching the 50th anniversary of its debut album. Since then, the band has amassed a catalog of 60 albums, multiple millions of records sold, and billions of streams.