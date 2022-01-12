Lil Durk bringing tour to Indianapolis

The 17-city tour will come to White River State Park on Saturday, April 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rapper Lil Durk announced a new tour Wednesday, and it will stop in Indianapolis for a show at White River State Park.

The 7220 Tour will kick off April 8 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrap up May 2 in his hometown of Chicago. The Indianapolis show will be Saturday, April 30.

Here are the 17 stops the tour will make:

April 8 - Phoenix, Arizona

April 9 - Los Angeles, California

April 10 - San Diego, California

April 13 - Irving, Texas

April 15 - Houston, Texas

April 16 - New Orleans, Louisiana

April 18 - Miami, Florida

April 19 - Jacksonville, Florida

April 20 - Atlanta, Georgia

April 21 - Raleigh, North Carolina

April 23 - Bridgeport, Connecticut

April 24 - New York City, New York

April 26 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio

April 29 - St. Louis, Missouri

April 30 - Indianapolis

May 2 - Chicago, Illinois

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Get tickets online at livenation.com.