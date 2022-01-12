Lil Durk bringing tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Rapper Lil Durk announced a new tour Wednesday, and it will stop in Indianapolis for a show at White River State Park.
The 7220 Tour will kick off April 8 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrap up May 2 in his hometown of Chicago. The Indianapolis show will be Saturday, April 30.
Here are the 17 stops the tour will make:
- April 8 - Phoenix, Arizona
- April 9 - Los Angeles, California
- April 10 - San Diego, California
- April 13 - Irving, Texas
- April 15 - Houston, Texas
- April 16 - New Orleans, Louisiana
- April 18 - Miami, Florida
- April 19 - Jacksonville, Florida
- April 20 - Atlanta, Georgia
- April 21 - Raleigh, North Carolina
- April 23 - Bridgeport, Connecticut
- April 24 - New York City, New York
- April 26 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- April 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio
- April 29 - St. Louis, Missouri
- April 30 - Indianapolis
- May 2 - Chicago, Illinois
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Get tickets online at livenation.com.
Lil Durk has risen through the ranks of rap music, topped off by having the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries in 2021, with 42 songs. Last year, he released his first chart-topping album, "The Voice of the Heroes" with rapper Lil Baby.