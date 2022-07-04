Lee Greenwood concert coming to Brown County in October

The country artist has earned CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance with “I.O.U,” in 1985, and multiple other awards.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Country music star Lee Greenwood will perform in Brown County in October. Greenwood's concert will be at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Greenwood has earned CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance with “I.O.U,” in 1985, and multiple other awards. Greenwood's work spans 22 studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits and 38 singles.

Among Greenwood's notable songs are “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger, Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” and “You Got A Good Love Comin'." His hit "God Bless the U.S.A." reached the top five on the country music charts in 1991, 2001 and 2003.

