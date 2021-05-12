Korn and Staind announce summer concert stop in Indianapolis

The concert at Ruoff Music Center is set for Saturday, Aug. 28.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Grammy Award-winning band Korn is coming to Ruoff Music Center this summer. Korn will be joined by special guest Staind.

If fans can't make the Indianapolis stop, both bands will end the tour with a performance at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on Sept. 23.

Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14 at noon local time.