'KISS 2020 Goodbye' and New Year's celebrations

NEW YORK — Legendary rock band KISS will be rocking in the New Year with a specially streamed concert.

The band will perform on a custom stage in Dubai, but you'll be able to watch the performance online.

"We thought, 'here's an opportunity for us to have some fun and, uh, try to break some Guinness world records.' And we will. We have a million dollars worth of pyro. We have an enormous stage. Um, there'll be 3,000 people there who are safely distanced from us," said Paul Stanley.

Streaming starts at $39.99 and goes up to $999.99 for the platinum VIP package, which includes some select memorabilia.

If KISS is a little much for your New Year's celebration, you can watch Times Square for free.