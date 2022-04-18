KIDZ BOP coming to White River State Park in August

The tour will hit 28 cities across the U.S. including Indianapolis with tickets on sale Friday, April 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — KIDZ BOP Live 2022 is coming to the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Saturday, Aug. 20.

The tour will hit 28 cities across the U.S. including Indianapolis. They'll be performing hits including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.” There will also be surprises for fans and a "Daddy Dance Off."

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of all KIDZ BOP tour dates: