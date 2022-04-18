KIDZ BOP coming to White River State Park in August

INDIANAPOLIS — KIDZ BOP Live 2022 is coming to the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Saturday, Aug. 20.
The tour will hit 28 cities across the U.S. including Indianapolis. They'll be performing hits including “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.” There will also be surprises for fans and a "Daddy Dance Off."
Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.
Here is a list of all KIDZ BOP tour dates:
- Tuesday, July 19 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre*
- Wednesday, July 20 Stamford, CT The Palace Theatre*
- Friday, July 22 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- Saturday, July 23 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Sunday, July 24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- Wednesday, July 27 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair*
- Friday, July 29 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
- Saturday, July 30 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
- Sunday, July 31 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, August 02 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Wednesday, August 03 Hershey, PA Giant Center
- Friday, August 05 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Saturday, August 06 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion
- Sunday, August 07 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
- Tuesday, August 09 West Allis, WI Wisconsin State Fair*
- Friday, August 12 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
- Saturday, August 13 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- Sunday, August 14 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, August 16 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre
- Friday, August 19 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Saturday, August 20 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Wednesday, August 24 Irving, TX The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
- Thursday, August 25 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sunday, August 28 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Wednesday, August 31 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
- Thursday, September 1 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Friday, September 2 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sunday, September 04 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, September 14 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair