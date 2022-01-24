Kid Rock, Foreigner coming to Ruoff Music Center in August

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Kid Rock will kick off a 24-city tour that will bring him to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 12.
The concert will also feature Foreigner and a special appearance by Trey Lewis.
Kid Rock's newest album, "Bad Reputation," will be released in conjunction with his 2022 tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com and Ticketmaster.
Here is a complete list of concert dates, including a stop in Evansville:
- Wednesday, Apr 6 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center
- Friday, April 8 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Saturday, April 9 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Friday, April 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Saturday, April 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Friday, May 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Saturday, May 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Friday, June 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Saturday, June 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wedesday, June 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- Friday, June 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Saturday, June 18 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Friday, June 24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Saturday, June 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Monday, Aug. 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Saturday, Aug. 6 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake
- Friday, Aug. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Friday, Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Aug. 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Friday, Aug. 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Saturday, Aug. 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Friday, Sept. 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Saturday, Sept. 17 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre