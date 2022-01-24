Kid Rock, Foreigner coming to Ruoff Music Center in August

Tickets for the Aug. 12 show go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Kid Rock will kick off a 24-city tour that will bring him to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 12.

The concert will also feature Foreigner and a special appearance by Trey Lewis.

Kid Rock's newest album, "Bad Reputation," will be released in conjunction with his 2022 tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com and Ticketmaster.

Here is a complete list of concert dates, including a stop in Evansville:

Wednesday, Apr 6 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Friday, April 8 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Saturday, April 9 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Friday, April 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Saturday, April 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Friday, May 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, May 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wedesday, June 15 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Friday, June 17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, June 18 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Friday, June 24 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Saturday, June 25 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Monday, Aug. 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Saturday, Aug. 6 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, Aug. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Friday, Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug. 20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Friday, Aug. 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, Sept. 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre