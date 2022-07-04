Kehlani coming to Indy in August

She will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, Aug. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS —

Kehlani's "Blue Water Road Tour" will be making a concert stop in Indianapolis this summer. She will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The concert will feature special guests Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad.

Kehlani is a two-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum songstress. She's touring following the release of her album "Blue Water Road."

Her songs have tallied 5 billion streams and included collaborations with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Kiana Ledé, Teyana Taylor and Kyle.