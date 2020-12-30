Justin Bieber to livestream New Year's Eve concert

It will be the pop star's first live show since 2017

INDIANAPOLIS — Biebs is back.

Pop star Justin Bieber is set to step on stage for the first time since 2017 with a live, arena-style performance for New Year's Eve.

The show will be a virtual event, encouraging fans to ring in the new year from the comfort of their own homes.

"Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years," Bieber tweeted Sunday. "Excited to celebrate with you all."

Bieber is expected to perform his greatest hits, including recent releases "Holy" and "Lonely." There will also be some surprises from the artist throughout the show.

The celebration will start at 10:15 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve. Concert access costs $25 and can be purchased at JustinBieberNYE.com.