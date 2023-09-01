Journey, TOTO coming to Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — "Don't Stop Believin'" — because Journey is coming to Indiana in 2024!
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band announced they will be taking the stage in Fort Wayne, alongside American rock band TOTO ("Africa," "Rosanna").
"JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2024" makes its stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Friday, April 19, 2024. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Journey's current lineup includes:
- Neal Schon — Lead guitarist and founder
- Jonathan Cain — Keyboards and backing vocals
- Arnel Pineda — Lead vocals
- Jason Delatka — Keyboards and vocals
- Deen Castronovo — Drums and vocals
- Todd Jensen — Bass
Tickets for the concert go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET. Click here to get yours.
Citi cardmembers now have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates. For complete presale details, click here.