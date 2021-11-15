Journey bringing 'Freedom Tour 2022' to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The "Don't Stop Believin'" singers will making a tour stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 5, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary rock band Journey is hitting the road for a North American tour in 2022 and a stop in Indianapolis is on the schedule. The Freedom Tour 2022 will come to Gainbridge Fieldhouse May 5, 2022.

Special guest Toto will join the band.

The 40-show tour will kick off Feb. 22 in Pittsburgh. The band is also hosting a six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas Dec. 1-11, then a special symphony performance at the colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Dec. 18.

Citi card holders will get access to presale tickets for the show on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Click here for more information about the Citi presale. Tickets to the general public go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. A limited number of VIP packages are available for purchase.

"It's that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!" said guitarist Neal Schon. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends."