Josh Groban announces Noblesville tour stop

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Singer and songwriter Josh Groban is coming to Ruoff Music Center this summer.

Groban's Harmony Summer 2022 tour will stop in Noblesville on June 23, 2022 as part of the Coors Light concert series.

Special guests joining him on this tour will be the New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist and singer Lucia Micarelli and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

Citi cardholders and Groban fan club members will have early access to buy tickets Feb. 1.