John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state.

Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.

A limited number of tickets for Mellencamp's Monday night show remain available. More information can be found on Mellencamp's website.

The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will end with two shows at Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Indiana, in June.