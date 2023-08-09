Janelle Monáe set to perform in Indy

The actress and singer will perform at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Sunday, Sept. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Songs like "Make Me Feel" and "I Like That" will soon fill the air of the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis.

Famous actress and singer Janelle Monáe just announced the expansion of her tour, adding a new date for downtown Indianapolis this fall.

"The Age of Pleasure Tour," celebrating her latest album, will be at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Sunday, Sept. 10. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.