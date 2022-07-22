Indy Jazz Fest will celebrate the legacy of jazz along with new performers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Jazz Fest returns to Garfield Park in October.

The annual event returns for a two-day outdoor festival this year on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

Indy Jazz Fest will celebrate the legacy of jazz along with new performers. Headliners will include Robert Glasper, Tank and the Bangas, Lalah Hathaway, Norman Brown and more.

Additional shows and workshops will be announced at a later time.

Tickets are now on sale. Here are the prices:

Lawn - $50

Bleacher - $60

Pavillion - $85

VIP Dinner and Drink Package - $200

Here is the lineup so far:

Saturday, Oct. 1

Tank and the Bangas - New Orleans-based Tiny Desk competition winners

- New Orleans-based Tiny Desk competition winners Lalah Hathaway - Grammy Award-winning R&B vocalist

- Grammy Award-winning R&B vocalist Norman Brown - Smooth jazz guitar favorite

- Smooth jazz guitar favorite Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science - Grammy Award-winning drum legend

- Grammy Award-winning drum legend From the 317 - Josh Kaufman, Bashiri Asad, Sarah Scharbrough, Rob Dixon

Charlie Ballantine, Rusty Redenbacher, Brandon Meeks & Richard “Sleepy” Floyd

Sunday, Oct. 2

Robert Glasper - 4-time Grammy Award-winning pianist

- 4-time Grammy Award-winning pianist Ghost-Note - Percussion-based hip-hop, jazz fusion Snarky Puppy break-out

- Percussion-based hip-hop, jazz fusion Snarky Puppy break-out Rebirth Brass Band - New Orleans brass band icons

- New Orleans brass band icons Butcher Brown - 70s jazz-funk fusion throwback

- 70s jazz-funk fusion throwback Jonathan Scales Fourchestra - Innovative steel pannist

Naptown Sound Kick-Off Celebration

Naptown Sound Kick-Off Celebration will take place at the Jazz Kitchen on Friday, Sept. 30.

That location is 5377 N. College Ave. in Indianapolis. The event will run from 8 p.m. to midnight, and tickets cost $125.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Dominican pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit guides the audience through a Latin musical journey as Indy Jazz Fest celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at the Indianapolis Central Library.