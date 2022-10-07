Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performances to be streamed on Monument Circle

People will get to enjoy all of the DeHaan Classical Series concerts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Music is in the air on Monument Circle this fall as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's performances at Hilbert Circle Theatre will have the audio streamed to all of Monument Circle.

Beginning with the ISO’s performance of Brahms & Mussorgsky’s Pictures at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, people will get to enjoy all of the DeHaan Classical Series concerts.

“The ISO is thrilled for this exciting opportunity to deepen our connection with the Indianapolis community by making our world-class orchestra accessible to everyone," said James M. Johnson, CEO, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Here is the full schedule of ISO events: