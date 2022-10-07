Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performances to be streamed on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Music is in the air on Monument Circle this fall as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra's performances at Hilbert Circle Theatre will have the audio streamed to all of Monument Circle.
Beginning with the ISO’s performance of Brahms & Mussorgsky’s Pictures at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, people will get to enjoy all of the DeHaan Classical Series concerts.
“The ISO is thrilled for this exciting opportunity to deepen our connection with the Indianapolis community by making our world-class orchestra accessible to everyone," said James M. Johnson, CEO, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Here is the full schedule of ISO events:
- Brahms & Mussorgsky’s Pictures — 11 a.m. Oct. 13; 8 p.m. Oct. 14; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15
- Classical Halloween — 8 p.m. Oct. 28; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29
- Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto — 11 a.m. Nov. 3; 8 p.m. Nov. 4; 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5
- Nielsen’s “Inextinguishable” Symphony — 8 p.m. Jan. 13; 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14
- Schumann, Mozart,and Shostakovich’s First Symphony — 8 p.m. Jan. 20; 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21
- Strauss, Mozart, and Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony — 11 a.m. Feb. 2; 8 p.m. Feb. 3; 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4
- Strauss’ Oboe Concerto and Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony — 8 p.m. Feb. 17; 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18
- Mahler’s First Symphony — 8 p.m. Feb. 24; 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25
- Denis Kozhukhin Plays Rachmaninoff — 11 a.m. March 9; 8 p.m. March 10; 5:30 p.m. March 11
- Stravinsky’sFirebird —8 p.m. March 17; 5:30 p.m. March 18
- Sibelius and Rachmaninoff — 8 p.m. March 31; 5:30 p.m. April 1
- Schumann and Bartók — 11 a.m. April 20; 8 p.m. April 21
- Shostakovich and Dvořák — 8 p.m. May 5; 5:30 p.m. May 6
- Price, Still, and Dvořák — 11 a.m. May 18; 8 p.m. May 19; 5:30 p.m. May 20
- Jun Märkl Conducts Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet — 8 p.m. June 9; 5:30 p.m. June 10
- Jun Märkl Conducts Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream — 8 p.m. June 16; 5:30 p.m. June 17
Tickets for all ISO concerts are available at IndianapolisSymphony.org.