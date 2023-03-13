TLC, Shaggy, En Vouge, Sean Kingston performing at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Get ready for a night of throwbacks at Ruoff Music Center this summer. R&B girl group TLC and Jamaican rapper Shaggy announced the "Hot Summer Nights" tour, featuring special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.
The June 24 show will be part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The show will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Presale tickets for Citi cardholders will be available beginning Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Live Nation's presale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 by using code "INDIANA" on livenation.com.
VIP packages will be available to purchase through VIPnation.com. Fan can get premium tickets, access to the Takin' It Back pre-show lounge, special merchandise and more.
The artists will perform their biggest hits, with the setlist including classics like "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs," "It Wasn't Me," "Free Your Mind" and "Beautiful Girls."