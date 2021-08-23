Guns N' Roses schedules new date for Lucas Oil Stadium concert

The rock band was initially supposed to perform in Indy for its 2020 tour. The show got rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Third time's (hopefully) a charm for Guns N' Roses fans in Indianapolis. The band has again rescheduled its show at Lucas Oil Stadium after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 tour, then the July 18, 2021 date got pushed back again.

Now, fans will be able to see Slash, Axl Rose, and the rest of the band on Sept. 8. Indianapolis is the sixth stop on GNR's North American summer tour. It kicks off Aug. 25 in San Jose, California. After playing 19 shows in 17 North American cities, the band plans to continue on to Australia and New Zealand, and end the world tour with 16 European shows.

Gates for the Indianapolis show open at 5 p.m. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth will join the tour, playing songs from their self-titled LP, which was released June 11.