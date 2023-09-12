George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in May 2024

Tickets for the May 4 concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music superstars George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town are bringing their stadium tour to downtown Indianapolis.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. ET. There are multiple options to sign up for presale tickets, including American Express cardmembers, George Strait Fan Club members, Chris Stapleton Fan Club members and LBT Fan Club members.

Strait, Stapleton and Little Big Town will also perform in Jacksonville, Florida; Ames, Iowa; Charlotte, North Carolina; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Salt Lake City, Utah; Detroit, Michigan; Chicago and Las Vegas in 2024.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Strait, nicknamed the "King of Country Music," currently holds the record for most number one songs on all charts by an artist, in any genre of music

The 71-year-old singer has sold more than 105 million albums worldwide and earned more than 60 entertainment industry awards.

Popular songs include "Check Yes or No," "I Cross My Heart," "Write This Down" and "Carrying Your Love with Me."

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy winner, including three wins for Best Country Album ("Traveller," "From a Room: Volume 1" and "Starting Over").

The 45-year-old singer's highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Higher," will be released Nov. 10.

Stapleton's chart-topping songs include "Tennessee Whiskey," "Broken Halos," "Starting Over" and "You Should Probably Leave."

Little Big Town, comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, have won four Grammys.

The group previously served as advisers on Season 7 of NBC's "The Voice."