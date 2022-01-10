Five Finger Death Punch performing at Ruoff Music Center

Tickets for the heavy metal show go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch is bringing hard rock to central Indiana with its 2022 summer tour.

The band released a new track, called "AfterLife," Tuesday, and announced the North American tour, presented by Live Nation, to go along with it.

The stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville will be Saturday, Oct. 1, and it will be part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Megadeth will also join the tour, along with opening acts The HU and Fire From the Gods.

"We're finally heading back out on tour with @Megadeth @TheHuOffical & @firefromthegods!" Five Finger Death Punch posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at fivefingerdeathpunch.com or livenation.com. A portion of all ticket sales will go to charity. Details on that charity have not yet been released.

Presale tickets went live for members of the Five Finger Death Punch Fan Club Tuesday morning. Join the fan club on the band's website.