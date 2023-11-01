Eric Church to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

Tickets for the Aug. 11 show go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music singer-songwriter Eric Church will be headlining outdoor venues across the U.S. this summer for "The Outsiders Revival Tour", which includes a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Kicking off June 22, the Live Nation-produced tour will take Church to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

He will perform at Ruoff on Aug. 11, 2023, with special guest Cody Jinks. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Other stops in the Midwest along his tour include shows in Detroit, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Chicago.

Church is a seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner and 10-time GRAMMY nominee.

Fans will get to hear songs like "Drink in My Hand," "Smoke a Little Smoke," and "Springsteen."