Don't get scammed buying Taylor Swift tickets online

Taylor Swift will be bringing "The Eras Tour" to Indianapolis Nov. 1–3, 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been one of the most coveted concert tickets of the year.

Scoring tickets to see the pop star among thousands of Swifties hasn't been easy. It can also be confusing. Lucky fans received a code for access to buy tickets, while many more were left on a waitlist.

Right now, hundreds of tickets are available on StubHub for the Taylor Swift concerts in November 2024. The presale for those tickets is not until Friday, Aug. 11. So how can those tickets be posted, and are you protected if you purchase them?

13News called StubHub and asked those very questions. A customer service representative told us, "The event organizer has already provided the tickets to the sellers. We guarantee those are valid tickets for entry. Those tickets may have come from the event organizer instead of through Ticketmaster. The tickets are legitimate."

StubHub assured that if someone did not receive their purchased tickets through the service, they would work to get comparable tickets that are equal or better seats. If that is not possible, the buyer would get a refund.

Spotting and protecting yourself from a scam

Before you spend your hard-earned money, you need to know how to spot a potential scam. Criminals are always scheming for ways to cash in on the excitement. The Better Business Bureau recommends that anyone looking to buy concert tickets should ask these three questions before purchasing anything from an online reseller.

1. What’s the refund policy?

You need an official guarantee that you'll be able to get your money back if the tickets turn out to be fake.

2. Is this strictly a reseller of tickets or are they also a vendor of first-issue tickets?

Buying from a vendor that also sells primary, first-issue tickets adds a layer of protection. The BBB says vendors like Ticketmaster and Live Nation will create a new ticket specific to you when you purchase from their online reselling platforms. That way, you don't have to stress that someone else bought the same seats.

3. Can I pay with a credit card?

This is perhaps the most important of the questions because using a credit card protects you as a consumer and allows you to take action if the tickets you purchase aren’t as promised. Experts say if a vendor doesn’t accept credit card payments, save yourself the trouble and find a new vendor.

Buying over social media

Also be weary of people selling tickets on social media. The BBB has been tracking Taylor Swift ticket scams nationwide.

Here's how the scam works, according the BBB: You find someone on social media reselling their tickets and message the seller. They offer a good deal, ask you to pay using a peer-to-peer platform like Zelle or Venmo, and promise a full refund if anything happens to the tickets. You give them money, and then they disappear. You don't get the tickets, and it's unlikely you'll get your money back.

Here are tips for buying tickets that will help you be alert to scams, according to BBB and Weiser's office:

Only buy tickets from trusted vendors. Research the ticket seller before you hand over your money. Tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, but look for a reputable ticket broker instead of a ticket scalper or unregulated ticket seller.

Research the ticket seller before you hand over your money. Tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, but look for a reputable ticket broker instead of a ticket scalper or unregulated ticket seller. If you think you know the seller, double-check. Scammers may hack your contacts' accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who's selling tickets.

Scammers may hack your contacts' accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who's selling tickets. Watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals. If someone claims to be selling tickets to a sold-out concert or at an amazing price, think twice and use good judgment.

If someone claims to be selling tickets to a sold-out concert or at an amazing price, think twice and use good judgment. Watch out for advertisements. Some ads on a general internet search or your social media feed are scams. Be careful before clicking through and offering up your personal information.

Some ads on a general internet search or your social media feed are scams. Be careful before clicking through and offering up your personal information. Use your credit card. Credit cards generally offer extra protection in case you find out the tickets were a scam. You might not get your money back if you pay with your debit card, a cash transfer app or cash.

Credit cards generally offer extra protection in case you find out the tickets were a scam. You might not get your money back if you pay with your debit card, a cash transfer app or cash. Understand the all-in price . Sometimes the advertised price of the ticket is much lower than the true price because of add-on fees. Be sure to understand the full cost, including fees.

. Sometimes the advertised price of the ticket is much lower than the true price because of add-on fees. Be sure to understand the full cost, including fees. Check the details before buying. For events that have assigned seats, make sure the ticket provides all the necessary information like section, row, seat, disability access, etc.

For events that have assigned seats, make sure the ticket provides all the necessary information like section, row, seat, disability access, etc. Verify your tickets after purchase. After you buy tickets, inspect them to make sure the time, date and location are correct. Be cautious of paper or emailed tickets. If you're offered paper or emailed tickets to a venue that only accepts mobile tickets, the offer may be a scam.