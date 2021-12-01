Dispatch, O.A.R. coming to White River State Park

The two bands will co-headline the tour, making 37 stops across the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dispatch and O.A.R. are joining forces to co-headline a summer 2022 tour, and they'll make a stop in Indianapolis.

The two bands announced the North American tour with special guests the Robert Randolph Band and G. Love Wednesday. The tour will begin July 15, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona, and make 37 stops, finishing off in Irving, Texas.

They'll perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Artist presale tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 6 at noon. Fans will need to use the code SUMMER22 on the tour's website to purchase artist presale tickets.

We are hitting the road with @ofarevolution next summer! Our good friends @glove and @rrtfb are opening on select dates. Fans get a first shot at tickets starting Dec 6th @ 12PM local with code: SUMMER22. Set a notification for when they go live at https://t.co/rfpixcU7e2! pic.twitter.com/lj82JQOOTT — DISPATCH (@dispatchmusic) December 1, 2021

Citi cardholders will have access to another presale beginning Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and ending Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. Cardholders will need to purchase those tickets through Citi Entertainment.