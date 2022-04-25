deadmau5 coming to White River State Park Oct. 8

Special guests Nero, Kasablanca and EDDIE will also take the stage.

INDIANAPOLIS — After joining this year's Indy 500 Snake Pit lineup, deadmau5 will return to Indianapolis in the fall for his first-ever branded tour: deadmau5 presents We Are Friends.

The Oct. 8 show will be at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

Nero will open the show with a DJ set, joined by Kasablanca and EDDIE.

A limited number of We Are Friends Tour Experience packages will be available as a ticket add-on. The package includes a meet and greet with deadmau5, photo opportunity, merchandise bundle and early entry to the concert. Packages are available for purchase at mau5hop.com.

horde! mau5 is taking We Are Friends on tour :D joined by @NeroUK (dj set) on every date! + performances at select shows from @WeAreKasablanca @lamorn_music @whoiseddie_ @morginmadison + MORE! tix on sale this Thurs 10am local. https://t.co/wedz8k6iVK for info. seeya soon! <3 pic.twitter.com/6Z1cqNcYMd — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 25, 2022

The We Are Friends tour will be deadmau5's second appearance in Indy in 2022. May 29, he'll take the Snake Pit stage at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Martin Garrix, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw will also perform May 29.

General admission ($45) and VIP ($150) wristbands are available at this link. VIP will include access to a raised viewing platform by the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Click here to purchase tickets to the Indy 500.