Dead & Company coming to Indianapolis in June

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – announced Dead & Company will be coming to Ruoff Music Center.

The band, formed in 2015, will stop in Noblesville on June 28.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fan Registration is available here until Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m., through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan Presale begins Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 7 at 10 p.m.

Check deadandcompany.com for complete tour information.