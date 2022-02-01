Dave Matthews Band 2022 tour coming to Ruoff Music Center

The band will perform June 24 and 25 as part of the Coors Light concert series.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dave Matthews Band is coming back to Noblesville this summer.

The 2022 North America Summer Tour will stop for two days at Ruoff Music Center. The band will perform June 24 and 25 as part of the Coors Light concert series.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is now underway at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25, at 10 a.m.