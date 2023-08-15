Daniel Caesar opens tour in Indy

The sound of Grammy award-winning song "Best Part" is coming to Indianapolis Aug. 29, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Billboard R&B hits like "Get You" and "Best Part" are coming to Indianapolis.

Grammy award-winning Canadian artist Daniel Caesar is opening the second leg of his Superpowers World Tour right here in Indy.

The tour opens Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. in the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre along with fellow R&B artist Montell Fish.

Caesar has collected nine Grammy nominations with one win at 61st Grammy Awards in the Best R&B Performance category for his performance of "Best Part" with H.E.R.

According to Spotify, Caesar has 26,127,236 monthly listeners and holds the 171st ranking on the listening platform.