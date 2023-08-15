Daniel Caesar opens tour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Billboard R&B hits like "Get You" and "Best Part" are coming to Indianapolis.
Grammy award-winning Canadian artist Daniel Caesar is opening the second leg of his Superpowers World Tour right here in Indy.
The tour opens Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. in the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre along with fellow R&B artist Montell Fish.
Caesar has collected nine Grammy nominations with one win at 61st Grammy Awards in the Best R&B Performance category for his performance of "Best Part" with H.E.R.
According to Spotify, Caesar has 26,127,236 monthly listeners and holds the 171st ranking on the listening platform.
To get your tickets to the Superpowers World Tour, click here.