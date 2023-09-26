Country singer Morgan Wallen coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in April 2024

Fans can register for tickets now through Monday, Oct. 2 at 2:59 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

The chart-topping artist will perform at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, April 4.

Fans can register for tickets now through Monday, Oct. 2 at 2:59 a.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day and time during the presale, along with a code that gets them access to the presale.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in Tuesday’s announcement. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

And to make things even better, Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning and his quarterback brother, Eli Manning, helped Wallen announce his “One Night At A Time” tour extension.

Wallen's single, "Last Night," spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the most weeks of any non-collaboration song — and became the first song by a country artist to land the top spot on Spotify’s "Songs of the Summer" list.

All three of Wallen's albums reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, with the latter two — "Dangerous: The Double Album" and "One Thing at a Time" — topping the Billboard 200.