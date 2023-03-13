Counting Crows bringing 'Banshee Season Tour' with Dashboard Confessional to Indy

The rock band is coming off two years of the "Butter Miracle Tour," performing to sold-out crowds worldwide.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock band Counting Crows is headed out on another tour and making a stop in Indianapolis this summer.

The "Banshee Season Tour" will kick off June 13 in Omaho, and the next stop is at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on June 17. Longtime friend of the band, Dashboard Confessional, will join the tour.

The Indy show will be part of the Jack Daniel's Concert Series. Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Presale tickets will be available Tuesday, March 14 at noon.

Counting Crows is coming off two years of the "Butter Miracle Tour," performing to sold-out crowds worldwide.